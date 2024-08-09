ADVERTISEMENT
Travis Scott arrested in Paris following violent altercation at a luxury hotel

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The incident, which occurred in the upscale 8th arrondissement, led to a significant police response, resulting in the arrest of the American music star.

Travis Scott
Travis Scott

Scott, who is in Paris attending the 2024 Olympic Games, had been spotted just hours earlier at the U.S. men's basketball semifinal, where the team secured a win against Serbia. The 33-year-old artist, known for chart-topping hits like Sicko Mode and Highest in the Room, found himself at the centre of a physical confrontation that escalated quickly.

Eyewitnesses report that the rapper, who appeared to be intoxicated, was involved in a scuffle with his own bodyguard. A hotel security guard intervened in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, but the conflict intensified, prompting the intervention of local law enforcement. The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed the arrest, noting that Scott was apprehended on charges of violence against the security guard.

Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. dc72dd7a-7b8c-4381-89d9-fd5ea5637e47

This latest incident adds to a list of legal troubles for the rapper, whose real name is Jacques Webster. Scott has previously faced scrutiny, most notably in 2021 when ten people tragically lost their lives at his Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas, due to a crowd surge during his performance.

As the investigation continues, fans and onlookers alike are left wondering how this altercation will impact Scott's presence at the remaining Olympic events and his career moving forward. No official statement has been released by Scott's representatives as of yet.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

