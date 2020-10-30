The driver with his vehicle full with passengers, decided to park on the streets of Kokomlemle, after he noticed that Shatta Wale was present in Multi-Media Ghana building, for an interview on Hitz FM.

The driver after abruptly packing his vehicle is said to have ordered his mate to refund the transportation fares to the passengers, just so he can have a time with Shatta Wale before he leaves the premises.

Hit FM presenter, George Addo Jnr who witnessed the moment form the Multi Media building rushed into the studio to interrupt Shatta Wale's interview with Andy Dosty, to inform them of what he has seen.

George Addo Jnr

He said "he took off his shirt, wanted to enter this building because Shatta is here. He was stopped by our security, asked to go back and he is not in the right frame of mind at the moment because he saw his star".

Shatta Wale upon hearing the story opted to quit the interview to go and see the driver but he was stopped with the option that, the driver rather be brought to the studio. This was done and it turned emotional.

Shatta Wale

The driver upon meeting Shatta Wale happened to have a tattoo of the dancehall act at his back and hugged him so tight. Speaking from the trance he has fallen into, he said: "I have been looking for you so long, God bless you, it's not about your money".

Speaking Twi, he added that " I am done, Joy FM, I owe you, people, a lot, God bless you, you have done something for me" and after the hug started leaving the studio. Shatta Wale asked for his number but he obviously wasn't interested in that and said: " I don't have".

His fulfilment and excitement became an emotional moment for the people in the studio who were as well shocked by his gesture. Watch the video below to see the emotional moment which may leave you in tears.