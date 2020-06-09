Twitter hasn’t been good to Wendy Shay ever since she joined the micro-blogging site.

It’s either she gets slammed unnecessarily for making blunt statements or being dragged for certain headlines.

However, on Tuesday, June 9, Twitter showed massive support behind the RuffTown Records signee.

As part of her two-year anniversary in the industry, she visited Accra FM to discuss her progress so far and also promote her latest song “Emergency” featuring Bosom PYung.

But during the interview, the host asked her to address her rumoured affair with her manager, Bullet, which she refused to comment.

The host mounted pressure on her to respond to the allegation — but Wendy, who was obviously tired of the whole session, stormed out of the studio.

Immediately a snippet of the interview hit Twitter, users on the app jumped into her defence, with most of them saying Wendy Shay did the right thing.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Wendy Shay storming out of Accra FM;