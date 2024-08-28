Tyrone Marhguy receives $1.4M scholarship offers, chooses University of Pennsylvania

The four offers he received totalled $1.4 million, which would cover his education for the next four years.

“I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve been awarded a full scholarship to pursue Computer Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania. Joining the class of 2028 as a proud Quaker, this incredible opportunity comes after carefully considering breathtaking offers from #upenn, #duke, #Williams, and #F&M, all totaling $1.4 million over the next four years!” Marhguy wrote in his announcement.

Marhguy and another Rastafarian student, Oheneba Nkrabea, became the centre of a national discussion when Achimota Secondary School denied them admission due to their dreadlocks, citing school guidelines that prohibit the hairstyle.

The school insisted that both students would only be admitted if they cut their dreadlocks. In response, Marhguy and Nkrabea filed a lawsuit against Achimota School, challenging the decision. On May 31, 2021, a court ruled in their favour, ordering Achimota School to admit both students.

Marhguy’s scholarship achievement is seen as a significant victory for his advocacy of educational rights and cultural identity. Pulse.com.gh extends congratulations to the proud Achimota alumnus.

