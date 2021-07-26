Van Vicker gets a degree 21 years after completing SHS (PHOTOS)

According to Van Vicker, it took him 21 years to achieve his degree because his mother didn’t have enough funds to push him into the tertiary level.

He said he completed high school in 1997, and if free senior high school was available at that time, he would have achieved his degree.

“21years later, here I stand before you with 3 achievements during my graduation; to God be the Glory. 1. 1st class honours 2. Best Student in Strategic Communication 3. Best Communication Student Award,” he said in an Instagram post.

He continued: “The above is within the context of my 2021 post on social media and is in no way presumptuous but uprightly to inspire - I could not enrol at a tertiary institution in 1997 because my single mother did not have the funds. If free SHS was available back in the day, most likely I would have graduated in 2000/2001.”

“My career took off and I have been blessed but as someone who relishes education getting that degree was just a matter of time.”

Van Vicker revealed that he will complete his Master’s Degree in December this year and is even committed to going beyond his Master’s.