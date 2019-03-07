The Nigerian transgender sometime back has been spotted shopping for a menstrual pad and later complained of missing his menstrual cycle which came as a shock to many.

READ ALSO: Nana Ama McBrown shows off baby bump after delivery

However, according to a Nigerian cross dresser, J.P Blush, who is gaining some attention on social media due to his back and forth with Bob Risky, the latter has been using sanitary pads to take care of anal cancer.

J.P Blush who is also known as Black Barbie made the revelation in a video shared on Instagram.

“Have you guys ever wondered why Bob risky says he is menstruating? Bob Risky has anal cancer. Bob Risky tell Nigerians weytin give you anal cancer, weytin make you dey wear pad” he said

See more from the video below.