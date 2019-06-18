The Ghanaian painter, who mentioned his name as Nanaba, decided to show up at Zylofon FM, where Kwaw Kese was having an interview, to gift him a painting he has done.

According to the artist who sketched the musician with his wife, he did the work for some time but he hasn’t been able to meet the Ghanaian musician to present to him. Nanaba also added that he is a big fan of the “Abodam” rapper.

Kwaw Kese happily received the artwork and expressed his gratitude to the young painter for his gesture. “God bless you, God keep you going, I am going to place this in my hall so that when people visit me, they will see me,” he said.

Watch the video of the presentation below.