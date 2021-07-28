RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Video of actor Omar Sheriff Captan and new Tanzanian girlfriend leaks (WATCH)

David Mawuli

A video of Ghanaian veteran actor-turned-pastor Omar Sheriff Captan and his new alleged girlfriend from Tanzania surfaces online.

Omar Sheriff finds new girlfriend in Tanzania
The “My Sweetie” actor tied the knot with Cindy in 2013 but divorced a few years ago.

According to reports and a new leaked video, he has captured a new babe from Tanzania and seems to be having fun with her.

Omar Sheriff turned preacher right after his first marriage.

“I have so far preached at a few churches including Ofori Amponsah’s church as well as the International Central Gospel Church and the responses have been fantastic. I am mostly at Achimota forest doing some wonderful work of God and I believe God will take me far,” Omar told Showbiz in 2013.

Omar Sheriff Captan ties the knot
He revealed that he wants to do the work of God full-time with his newfound talent.

Known for movies such as “Outrage,” “Dark Sands,” “My Sweetie” and television series “Tentacles,” “Broadway,” and “Tinsel,” Omar Sherriff said he doesn’t want anything to stand in his way now that he has seen God and serving Him wholeheartedly.

“I will not allow anything to come between God and me because I have gone through a lot. I thank God for bringing me this far and I advise anyone who hasn’t given him or herself to God to do so now because God is a sweet father,” Omar pointed out.

In 2019, he told Abeiku Santana on the “Atuu” show that he lost his virginity at age 17 and didn’t regret it at the time.

According to Sheriff, a certain lady who was a bit older than him broke his virginity and taught him how to practice sex.

“I broke my virginity at age 17 and I enjoyed it. A lady taught me how to practice sex. She was older than me,” he divulged.

For Omar Sheriff Captan, he didn’t regret the moment whether or not it was the right time to do so.

“Whether it was the right time or not, I enjoyed it. I liked it at that time,” he added.

Watch Omar Sheriff and his new babe below.

