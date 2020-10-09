Michael Blackson, who has been cast for the sequel of Coming 2 America, has been in Ghana since the weekend and seems to be enjoying his stay.

Last night, he was held a meet and greet session at D-Black’s Oasis Lounge where fans and some stars including Fuse ODG and AY Poyoo showed up.

But prior to his meet and greet session, he had hit the street of Accra to experience the everyday hustle of street hawkers.

In the 1:30 minutes video which he shared on his Instagram page, the comedian is seen paying off a groundnut seller and carrying the groundnut to sell.

The funny thing is, he was able to sell only GHC1 (which is a loss) and ended up messing up the groundnut.

Meanwhile, Michael Blackson has started building a school in his village.

He shared a video with some kids on his Instagram with the caption: "only thing that matters to me are the kids. Education can help them understand everything so I’m building them a school in my village. By the grace of God they will be in class next year".

Watch below the hilarious moment Michael Blackson attempted street hawking and failed miserably.