Video of producer Suga Tone looking wretched, unconscious goes viral (WATCH)

David Mawuli

A video of legendary Ghanaian record producer Suga Tone in an unconscious and grief-stricken state has gone viral on social media.

The producer who is credited for hit singles like Shatta Wale’s “Moko Ho”, Daseebre Gyamenah's “Settei”, Reggie Zippy's “Virgin” and “For Sale” among others, is well known for his top-notch beat production between 2000 and 2012.

But report reaching Pulse.com.gh suggests that he is in a bad state (and this could be as a result of drug abuse). Some reports say he is also going through a mental issue. A concrete reason is yet to be established.

In a viral video sighted by Pulse.com.gh, Suga Tone is seen lying unconsciously on the bare floor and unable to speak.

The person who took the video of him said ‘things are not going well for Suga Tone as it used to be.’

“This is our brother called Sugar Tone. I hope you guys know him anyway,” the person who recorded the video said in the video. “This time, things are not going on well for him like it used to be.”

He said he has already reached out to rapper Joey B, but Suga Tone insists he wants to see Shatta Wale and that he misses him.

“So, those of you who know him should come to his aide. He is in a bad state. I've already spoken to one of the musicians called Joeweezy. He said he has missed Shatta Wale and that he should come to his aide. Whoever can help should reach out to him.”

At his peak, Suga Tone competed with top producers like Jay Q, Appietus, Roro, Morris Baby Face, Hammer, Fredima, Quick Action, and other legendary producers.

This story is developing…

