The song titled 'Kpoyaka' which highly speaks of Nana Addo's NPP led government's achievements has been released two days ago to the shock of fans who never expected the dancehall act to endorse any political party because he isn't known to have any political affiliation.

Samini endorse Nana Addo

Now, history has also come bite Samini, as an old interview of he had with Joy News in 2016 has popped up on social media. In the video, the Ghanaian musician could be speaking vehemently against his fellow celebrities endorsing political parties.

"Personally my take is that I don't think it's too healthy to do that as a people's person because you represent the masses and you have various political parties affiliations listening to you music at the same time without any political intentions so you appeal to a broader audience at ago "he said.

Samini

He continued that " so when you take sides in a serious issue like this concerning serious decision making for the country's welfare and you take sides and just maybe you happen to offend a huge fan by that move, it goes a long way to affect your career going forward".

The 'Linda' singer during the interview warned that any entertainer who endorses a party becomes prone to danger because they can be attacked by people from the other party. "When you live in a neighbourhood that has other people with the opposition, during an election year when things get heated, just know that your house is a target," he said.

Speaking on the unethical aspect of such political endorsements, Samini also noted that entertainers are to speak for the people, hence, if any entertainer supports any flagbearer who is propagating lies, it means the entertainer is responsible for helping the politician to lie to the people and that makes him corrupt.

These words come to contradict Samini’s latest move, following the release of the song above, which he composed for Nana Addo and the New Patriotic Party, in which he sang to ask Ghanaians to give the incumbent president another 4-year term in the upcoming December 7th polls.

Ever since the video popped, fans have been asking what has change for Samini but he has not passed any comment on it yet. Watch the video below.