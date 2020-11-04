The artiste manager whilst speaking in an interview with Halifax Ansah Addo on Okay FM's mid-morning entertainment show ''Best Entertainment'', explained that the Ghanaian dancehall act has got the charisma to pull more crowd than the Ghanaian President.

Bulldog AFP

Bulldog was speaking on the viral story of a Trotro Driver, who was working and spotted Shatta Wale around Hitz FM and did an unusual thing to meet the 'My Level' singer. He quit the journey, offloaded his passengers, refunded their fares to them, just so he could have the time to meet Shatta Wale.

READ ALSO: Tracey Boakye blows cover on Kennedy Agyapong's alleged secret affair with an actress

The driver succeeded in his pursuit as he was eventually taken into the Hitz FM studio, where he interrupted the musician's interview with Andy Dosty, to met him. The moment turned out to be very emotional as the driver spoke close from his tears, saying that "I have been looking for you so long, God bless you, it's not about your money".

The two emotionally hugged and Shatta Wale asked for his number so he could reach out to him later and show him some love too possibly in kind or cash but he declined when he said he doesn't have a phone number.

The "Gringo" singer later after his interview visited circle and decided to walk through the crowd and that saw him being mobbed by the masses around. Bulldog when asked if Shatta intentionally went on that walk to test his popularity, said "no".

Trotro driver quits journey, offloads passengers just to have time to meet Shatta Wale

According to him, Shatta's popularity can't be in contested because he is even bigger than the incumbent. ''Shatta Wale is bigger than Nana Akufo-Addo...in terms of popularity. What we do as entertainment people or people on TV, we're miles ahead of all these politicians," he stated.

This becomes the second time Bulldog has shared a similar opinion. Speaking on Zylofon TV last year, he said Shatta Wale has been famous even before H.E Nana Addo became president, adding that "2020 if there is a ballot paper and there is Akufo-Addo's face and there is Shatta's face, Akufo-Addo will lose".