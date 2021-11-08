Video of Sister Derby kissing new boyfriend goes viral; here's all we know about him

In one of their vacation videos, Sister Derby could be seen kissing her mystery man as an emoji was used to cover his face.

However, a few hours later after the video went viral, the notorious Snapchat blogger, Sel The Bomb, dropped a video of the guy and identified him as one David, a Ghanaian young guy who is known to have dated some popular girls on social media.

He dated Nish Kards, a Ghanaian socialite who was a girlfriend to Nigerian singer, Davido. Sister Derby's boyfriend is also said to be the baby daddy of a popular Ghanaian socialite whose lifestyle and way of making from men has raised countless controversies.

Sister Derby has also given all the hints that she is now engaged to David as she flaunts a ring and addresses as him her boo but continues to cover his face in their videos.

David is said to be rich from an online business but what exactly he does is not known.

This becomes the first time the singer's new relationship has been it to social media after her previous relationship with rapper, Medikal, which dramatically ended after it emerged that Fella Makafui has become Medikal's girlfriend.