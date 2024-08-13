Vybz Kartel to host first music concert in December

"I’ve heard the cries of my fans for a comeback concert, and we're making it happen," Kartel stated, confirming that preparations for the concert are already underway. He also mentioned that more details about the concert would be released in the coming days, further heightening anticipation.

Dancehall singer Vybz Kartel Pulse Live Kenya

Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, was released from the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in downtown Kingston on July 31, 2024, after the Court of Appeal ruled against retrying him and his co-accused for the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams.

Kartel, along with Shawn ‘Shawn Storm’ Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St John, was convicted in 2014 for the 2011 murder of Williams. Despite their convictions being upheld by the local Court of Appeal in 2020, the case was taken to the UK-based Privy Council, which overturned the murder convictions on March 14, 2024, citing juror misconduct. The case was subsequently remitted to the Jamaica Court of Appeal to decide whether a retrial would occur.

As Kartel prepares for his highly anticipated return to the stage, fans and industry insiders eagerly await what promises to be a historic event in dancehall music. This concert will mark his comeback and symbolise his enduring influence on the genre despite the challenges he has faced.