Pastor Brian, in a live streaming video, claimed it’s not the duty of the church to give back to its members despite paying tithes and offertory.

According to him, it’s the duty of the government of Ghana to help its citizens — not the church.

But in a damning response, Efia Odo rips the pastor apart, saying he is pathetic for his statement, adding that he doesn’t care about his church members.

In a long Instagram post, she wrote: “Go to the shop and buy one yourself? You give to God? God does not need our money or burnt offerings. All God wants is our worship. Worship comes in many forms. Worship can be shown in the way you treat people. Do you men of God not know Altruism. And in the end he says go and buy sanitizers yourself. You see the problem is not about buying the sanitizer, the problem is the price of sanitizers has increased soooo much that low income working people can’t even afford. He says “You give to God”. How do you think God receives this giving? Is it not thru people? What you give to your brother is what you have GIVEN to GOD! I made a suggestion that the MEGA church, you know the one that the pastors drives more than 3 cars with more than 2 houses in different countries. Mega church pastors who own jets and etc should give back and you’re complaining. Pathetic people that call themselves men of God. WAKE UP, THESE “MEN OF GOD” DONT GIVE A FUCK ABOUT YOU!

Proverbs 19:17 “Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the LORD, and he will reward them for what they have done.

Hosea 6:6 “I don't want your sacrifices—I want your love; I don't want your offerings—I want you to know me.”