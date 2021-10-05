WASSCE 2021: Don't comment 'go and learn' after Thursday - Yaw Tog warns trolls

Before entering the examination hall to prove his worth on Monday, October 4, the “Sore” hitmaker took to his Twitter page to warn trolls who constantly ask him to take his studies serious to put an end to it when he is done writing his papers.

“After Thursday, make somebody come comment go and learn hmmm,” he tweeted.

His tweet even attracted more trolls and hilarious memes.

According to reports, the Social Studies examination paper for WASSCE candidates has been leaked.

The paper which was written on Monday, October 4 was allegedly leaked before midnight of Sunday, according to Education Watch’s Kofi Asare.

Asare told Joy News that all the papers written so far in this year’s WASSCE exams were leaked, calling for redress to the mode of examination in the country.

All the leaked papers, he alleged, were forwarded to people who paid a fee to some agents.

He revealed that his outfit has joined several social media platforms where the ‘WAEC Goro boys’ send the questions to interested persons for a Ghc30 fee.

Kofi Asare noted that his outfit has reported several leaks to the Ghana Police Service's cybercrime unit for further investigations.

Despite being a student, Yaw Tag has managed to break through the mainstream market and has won thousands of hearts with his drill records.

He rose to promise last year when he stormed the music scene with his breakthrough single, “Sore.” He crossed over when Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur jumped on the remix of the song.