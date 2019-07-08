This comes after the singer with the other YEA Ambassadors visited Ghana’s Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor, and she shared a photo with him which went viral for the wrong reasons.

Wendy was bashed for dressing indecently to visit the Former President and she was also lambasted for thriving on H.E Kufuor’s posture in the photo to reiterate the explicit comments she made about him in her “Uber Driver” song.

READ ALSO: Wendy Shay apologizes for sharing indecent photo with Ex-Prez Kufuor

Following this controversy, the Youth Employment Agency has released a statement about its ambassadors and Wendy Shay’s name is absent in the list, whilst the likes of Jackie Appiah, Bibi Bright and others are still there.

Pulse.come.gh has reached out to a rep of Wendy Shay’s management and we are told the Rufftown Records label has not received any official information from the YEA yet, as to why Wendy Shay’s name is no more on the list.

Read an excerpt of the YEA statement below.

Below is a list of Ambassadors currently engaged by the Agency:

1. Kwabena Anokye Adisi, Journalist/ CEO, EIB Group / Start-Up consultant

2. Bryan Amoateng, Pastor, Author, Life Coach, Entrepreneur, Founder, International Youth Empowerment Summit (IYES), President, Bryan Jones Outreach,

3. Jackie Appiah, Award-winning actress, Entrepreneur

4. Bibi Bright, Actress, Entrepreneur, Humanitarian

5. Emelia Brobbey, Actress, Trained Teacher and Journalist

6. Rebecca Donkor, CEO MakeUp Ghana, Start-Up Consultant, Founder/CEO Healthcare Management