What do you think Lynx Entertainment and ice cream have in common?

This is the riddle that has had us scratching our heads since we caught wind of a rumour going around Ghana’s entertainment circles.

The grapevine has it that the talented show-stopping powerhouses of Lynx Entertainment, Kuami Eugene and KiDi, have chalked a sweet deal each with FanMilk Company Limited to be brand ambassadors for the new FanIce Double Treat.

Now, if you have a sweet tooth, you would know or have by now tasted a FanIce Double Treat - the newest sensation from the ice cream company FanMilk. FanIce Double Treat is two FanIce flavours in one tub. The product comes in two combo options: vanilla/strawberry and vanilla/chocolate. There’s nothing of its kind on the Ghanaian market and consumers can’t get enough of it.

If the whispers about the Lynx duo and FanIce Double Treat are true, then we are in for quite the treat. This collaboration would be the first of its kind! The marketing sense behind linking the new FanIce Double Treat product with KiDi and Kuami Eugene is genius!

Who doesn’t like ice cream and who doesn’t like Kuami Eugene or KiDi?! Now everyone can get the best of both, in fact three treats in one tub every time.

FanMilk would be tapping into the fan bases of the two superstars who clearly have mass appeal across all age groups and backgrounds. We can only imagine the delicious online and offline content and activities that would come out of this iconic collaboration between music and ice cream in Ghana.

The guys in the marketing department at FanMilk have outdone themselves with this one. And though we don’t have the full details of the said deal, Kuami Eugene and KiDi will surely be getting their money’s worth of ice cream. This is the collaboration of the century. Who knows, we might get a FanIce Double Treat song this Christmas.

Have we solved the Lynx and ice cream riddle? If we truly have, then hold on to your spoons, Kuami Eugene and KiDi fans, this is going to be a delicious ride! Stay tuned for more scoops on this Double Treat sensation.

