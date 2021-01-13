For weeks now, the ‘Stingy Men Association’ has dominated trends on social media, and a lot of stars have approved the association.

Nigerian afrobeats musicians Mr Eazi and Yemi Alade have proudly joined the online association and shared their membership identity cards on their social media pages.

However, Sarkodie – who has been labelled miser since his breakthrough – has been sidelined from the association.

And on Wednesday, January 13, he expressed his disappointment in those who started the association online for excluding his name – indirectly admitting that he is truly stingy.

He responded to a Twitter thread which contains ID cards of young men who proudly represent the association with photos of their ID cards.

Sarkodie quoted the Twitter thread saying it is disrespectful to exclusive him from the association, adding that a lot of guys shouldn’t have had their ID cards before him.

“What sort of disrespect is this ... been seeing a lot of you guys getting this card before me like how?” he quoted the Twitter thread.

Immediately after he tweeted his disappointment, an ID card was created in his name.

And on the ID card, his legal name appeared and was given the position of President.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to Sarkodie’s tweet: