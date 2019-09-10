This debate has seen the two young acts seizing the top trending spots on Ghana’s twitter as fans arguing who is the best between the South African rapper and the Ghanaian rapper.

Who is a better rapper? - Social media divided over Kwesi Arthur and Nasty C

It’s unclear how Twitter users narrowed the comparisons to the “Grind Day” rapper and the “Said” rapper but Nigeria’s M.I dropped a cypher, featuring rappers bragging about being the best in Africa and that is what triggered the argument.

Watch the “MartellCypher2” below and the relating tweets of fans comparing Nasty C to Kwesi Arthur.