Why prostitution is on the rise in Ghana - Efia Odo tells BBC

David Mawuli

Ghanaian socialite and actress Efia Odo has explained why there’s a rise in prostitution in Ghana.

According to her, prostitution in Ghana is fuelled by the rise in unemployment and the fact that most people are underpaid in Ghana.

Efia Odo, who is one of the key celebrities leading the ‘Fix the Country’ protest, made this claim during an interview with the BBC.

She noted that the creation of well-paying jobs will help reduce the number of people engaged in prostitution in the country.

“I feel like if there are more jobs and well-paid jobs a lot of things will decrease,” she told BBC in Accra.

Efia Odo said some film actresses have had to sleep with men in exchange for money to afford their lifestyle but she sees nothing wrong with it.

“Some of them sleep around. Even if they sleep with politicians and men for money, how does that concern you? Or anybody? We are all trying to eat and survive.”

It’s been two rough weeks for Nana Addo and his government after some Ghanaians, including celebrities, stormed Twitter to protest against bad leadership and governance in the country.

Protestors' plans to take their protest off social media proved futile after the Ghana Police Service secured an injunction from the court to stop it but the protest has been active online.

David Mawuli David Mawuli

