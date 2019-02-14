According to the Communication Director of the defunct Zylofon Media, Samuel Atuobi Baah ‘Sammy Flex’, a police report has been filed for a post-mortem examination and the result is expected on Monday.

He made the revelation on ‘Entertainment Review’ show on Peace FM on Thursday, February 14.

Willi Roi passed away on Sunday evening, February 10, 2019.

He had returned from performance to his office at the former Royal Richester Hotel which has been turned into the Zylofon Arts Complex.

The veteran musician had played a 'gig' and was dropping off his keyboard when the security personnel at the place found him dead in his apartment later after his return.