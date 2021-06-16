RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wizkid announces new single in exclusive video with Ghana's iPhxne DJ (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Wizkid has announced a new single in a unique style that excites Wizkid FC and Ghanaian music lovers.

Wizkid and iPhxne DJ
Wizkid and iPhxne DJ Wizkid and iPhxne DJ Pulse Ghana

Fans of the Grammy award-winning act have been yearning for a new song from the Nigerian artiste after he hinted at dropping a new project after his 'Made In Lagos' album released last year in October.

Recommended articles

The 'Ojuelegba' singer has been living in Ghana since last year but has jetted off to Nigeria as he marking his a 1oth milestone after releasing his first album.

Wizkid with Sarkodie and his son
Wizkid with Sarkodie and his son Wizkid with Sarkodie and his son Pulse Ghana

An exclusive video Wizkid has shared across all his social media pages shows that he has travelled with Ghana's iPhxne DJ to Nigeria. The post which shows the young Ghanaian creative having fun with the singer comes to announce his latest single as they danced to the unreleased song.

According to Wizkid's caption, the song produced by P Prime will be out a week. "BIG WIZ 7 days," he wrote. The video above would not be the first time iPhxne DJ, has been spotted hanging with Wizkid.

The post has since gathered over 336,000 likes with more than 19,000 comments from fans of Wizkid. To most Ghanaians, iPhxne DJ's growing relationship with the singer signals hope for the Nigerian market giving more opportunities to Ghanaian music industry players.

The pair were on the same private jet for Wizkid's trip to Mali a few weeks ago, and this their new bromance comes to prove that the young talent born 6 April 1995 as Nii Otoo Mensah, has broken into the inner circle of the 'Brown Skin Girls' singer.

iPhxne DJ shot to the limelight with his creativity of using just his mobile phone to DJ for big events from the University of Ghana campus to popular pubs, bars and nightclubs in Accra.

Hear his story in the video below as once shared in an exclusive chat with pulse.com.gh

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 things women do when they are cheating

Cheating

Abena Korkor shames Eugene Nkansah with screenshot of him begging to lick her (VIDEO)

Abena Korkor and Eugene Nkansah

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

Seyi Shay tells her side of the story in leaked audio after argument with Tiwa Savage [Pulse Exclusive Report]

Here are the details and origin of the beef between Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay. (More Naija)