Wizkid announces new single in exclusive video with Ghana's iPhxne DJ (WATCH)

The 'Ojuelegba' singer has been living in Ghana since last year but has jetted off to Nigeria as he marking his a 1oth milestone after releasing his first album.

Wizkid with Sarkodie and his son Pulse Ghana

An exclusive video Wizkid has shared across all his social media pages shows that he has travelled with Ghana's iPhxne DJ to Nigeria. The post which shows the young Ghanaian creative having fun with the singer comes to announce his latest single as they danced to the unreleased song.

According to Wizkid's caption, the song produced by P Prime will be out a week. "BIG WIZ 7 days," he wrote. The video above would not be the first time iPhxne DJ, has been spotted hanging with Wizkid.

The post has since gathered over 336,000 likes with more than 19,000 comments from fans of Wizkid. To most Ghanaians, iPhxne DJ's growing relationship with the singer signals hope for the Nigerian market giving more opportunities to Ghanaian music industry players.

The pair were on the same private jet for Wizkid's trip to Mali a few weeks ago, and this their new bromance comes to prove that the young talent born 6 April 1995 as Nii Otoo Mensah, has broken into the inner circle of the 'Brown Skin Girls' singer.

iPhxne DJ shot to the limelight with his creativity of using just his mobile phone to DJ for big events from the University of Ghana campus to popular pubs, bars and nightclubs in Accra.