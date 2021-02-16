The celebrity power couple have occasionally demonstrated their growing love for each other on social media, but this time Sarkodie was shocked to see his own wife sparkling in a black and navy dress.

Yesterday, Tracy – who is popularly known as Tracy Sarkcess – shared a mind-blowing photo from her Project BRAVE event and immediately set social media ablaze.

She rocked a black see-through top over a navy trouser while wearing her face mask.

Tracy captioned the photo: “Purpose”.

Reacting to the photo, Sarkodie, obviously in awe, wrote: “Wo ho y3 f3 papa! Ah” (to wit ‘you are too beautiful’).

At this point, we can conclude, without any special source or even research, that Sarkodie loves Tracy to the core.

Sarkodie and Tracy tied the knot in 2018 in two separate ceremonies; traditional and white wedding.

The ceremony was graced by Peter Okoye of P-Square fame, Kofi Amoabeng, the former CEO of UB, C.E.O of Eurostar Limousine, C.E.O of Zylofon Media and Menzgold Nana Appiah Mensah, K.O.D, Joselyn Dumas and many top stars.

The couple have been blessed with two beautiful children.