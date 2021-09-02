RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Women are special, let's cherish them' - Fuse ODG

David Mawuli

Ghanaian gifted artiste, Fuse ODG has honored women across the world in Grand style.

The mosted streamed African artist speaking in an exclusive interview with Ofei Kwanso on Adom FM highlighted on women as special people to all of us.

"Women are key, the way the man had to befriend the Queen mother in order for the whole population of the bees to be by his side we need to make sure we take care of our women especially our mothers because women are the real good; lets value our women," he said.

Fuse ODG was recently crowned the number one Ghanaian artist and only Ghanaian with over 1 billion streams in Africa by Spotify.

He currently promoting his infections single 'Jekka.'

