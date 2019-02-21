In the President’s address, an Eastern Regional Theatre has been completed in Koforidua and plans are advanced for a theatre to be as well constructed in the Ashanti region, Kumasi.

“The eastern regional theatre has been completed and work is currently ongoing towards the construction of Kumasi Theater,” the President said.

H.E Nana Addo also mentioned that the government is making special efforts to attract tourists to the country under the “see Ghana, eat Ghana, wear Ghana and feel Ghana campaign”. He also added that the Tourism Authority has seen a 20% growth since its launch.

“The world bank has approved a US$40 million grant to support the Tourism industry and its agencies to help upgrade tourism facilities,” he said.

The President has also spoken on the Creative Arts Bill, saying that “we have worked to finalize the creative arts bill, leading to the setting up of the Creative Arts Fund”.