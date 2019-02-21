According to reports, one of the desperate slay queens Mr Aik has patronized is Moesha Boduong, therefore, claims were made that he likely infected the actress with the virus too.

In a publication by ameyawdebrah.com, Mr Aik whom Shatta Wale describes as his godfather and former has debunked the reports that he is HIV positive by sharing a lab test result which shows he is negative.

According to the website, Mr Aik further dared those behind the allegation to come out publically than to rather use ghost social media accounts to tarnish his image.

READ ALSO: I am dating ten men who know themselves - Xandy Kamel

“The person behind it and the ones posting should stop being cowardly and come out in the open if there’s truth to their allegations. You can’t hide behind social media handles and tarnish someone’s image” he said.

Ameyawdebrah.com further stated that the Ghana-based Nigerian businessman has also mentioned that he has reported the matter to the Ghana Police.

See Mr Aik's HIV test result below.