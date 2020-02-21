The “16 Years” hitmaker, who once dated McBrown’s husband Maxwell Mensah, just weighed in on the trending photos of Baby Maxin and it seems she knows more than us.

According to her, Baby Maxin is just a photocopy of Nana Ama McBrown’s mother-in-law.

She made this revelation on a post on Instagram on Friday, February 21, 2020, which was sighted by Pulse.com.gh.

Since Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah tied the knot, she has been poking her nose into their business.

In 2019, she fired back at people attacking her on some comments he made about Nana Ama and Maxwell’s marriage on Pulse Chat by saying the celebrity couple didn’t marry as virgins.

She told Pulse.com.gh that “those attacking me only read headlines without going through the full story. They are always prepared to insult so the moment they see headlines, they insult. I don’t understand.”

“I’ve watched my recent interview over and over again to find fault but there’s nothing that I said wrong. I was asked about my current relationship with Maxwell, and I said we are cool, close. Then I was asked about my past relationship, and I said we were like each other's toy. He was like that male friend you can lean on and treat him like a teddy bear,” she explained.

She said she sees nothing wrong with her statement, adding that Nana Ama McBrown wasn’t married as a virgin so, it will in no way affect her marriage.

“Maxwell didn’t marry Nana Ama McBrown as a virgin. And my [past] relationship with Maxwell was no secret – we were everywhere. So, I would be a hypocrite to swerve questions on our relationship. It won’t affect their marriage.”