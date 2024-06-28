ADVERTISEMENT
Wyclef relishes working with Stonebwoy, likens him to Bob Marley

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy was recently seen with Wyclef Jean on what appears to be a music video set.

Stonebwoy and Wyclef Jean
Stonebwoy and Wyclef Jean

The multiple Grammy award-winning composer has expressed his excitement about collaborating with Stonebwoy.

A post from Wyclef regarding his working relationship with Stonebwoy has sparked numerous reactions from fans.

Stonebwoy's connection with Wyclef gained momentum after his visit to the latter's residence in the US. Discussing their collaboration, Wyclef posted on Facebook, saying,

"I found Bob Marley and Stonebwoy found me. As it was written, so shall it be done."

Wyclef, like Stonebwoy, is one of the fortunate few musicians associated with the legendary Bob Marley.

Wyclef released a cover of the reggae classic "Is This Love," while Stonebwoy was featured on the "Buffalo Soldier" remix from the recently released "Africa Unite" LP.

With a career spanning over two decades, from his Fugees era to his solo run, Wyclef boasts a formidable catalogue of hits, including "The Score," which is now the top-selling hip-hop album of all time, with more than 15 million copies sold globally.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

