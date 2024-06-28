Wyclef relishes working with Stonebwoy, likens him to Bob Marley

A post from Wyclef regarding his working relationship with Stonebwoy has sparked numerous reactions from fans.

Stonebwoy's connection with Wyclef gained momentum after his visit to the latter's residence in the US. Discussing their collaboration, Wyclef posted on Facebook, saying,

"I found Bob Marley and Stonebwoy found me. As it was written, so shall it be done."

ADVERTISEMENT

Wyclef, like Stonebwoy, is one of the fortunate few musicians associated with the legendary Bob Marley.

Wyclef released a cover of the reggae classic "Is This Love," while Stonebwoy was featured on the "Buffalo Soldier" remix from the recently released "Africa Unite" LP.