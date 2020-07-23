According to the Ghanaian actress, who was offering a piece of free relationship advice on social media, it is "lazy Women are impressed by men with money". Continuing her advice, Xandy advised women to rather work hard.

"But when a woman works hard, a man with money is just bonus to her and not a ladder for success" she added to the caption of a photo of herself shared on her Instagram page.

READ ALSO: Hushpuppi not released yet; Lawyer Gal Pissetzky speaks for his client

The controversial Ghanaian actress who now appears to be calm, married King Kaninja, a sports presenter with Angel FM, at a private ceremony two months ago. Xandy's comment has since attracted a mixed reaction from her followers though the majority do agree with her opinion.

See her post below and share your thoughts with us.