RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Xandy Kamel’s marriage collapses as husband goes back to his ex (WATCH)

Authors:

David Mawuli

The marriage ceremony between entertainer Xandy Kamel and sports presenter Kaninja has hit the rocks a year down the line.

Xandy Kamel and her husband
Xandy Kamel and her husband

Xandy has unveiled that her marriage is annihilated after Kaninja returned to ask his ex-girlfriend to have extramarital affairs.

Recommended articles
Xandy Kamel ties the knot with Kaninja (PHOTOS)
Xandy Kamel ties the knot with Kaninja (PHOTOS) Xandy Kamel ties the knot with Kaninja (PHOTOS) Pulse Ghana

Obviously, the woman being referred to, Annabel Boatema, a presenter at TV Africa, was involved with Kaninja before Xandy came into the scene. She has come for what has a place with her.

Xandy Kamel and her husband
Xandy Kamel and her husband Pulse Ghana

In an extensive Facebook Live video, Xandy sobs sharply as she discloses conditions that led to the breakdown of her marriage.

As indicated by Xandy, she knew about Kaninja's relationship with Annabel in 2019 yet he denied it and beseeched her to experience passionate feelings for him. Their marriage fell off in May 2020.

Xandy got down on her better half for absurdly returning to his ex notwithstanding being hitched. She went on to request that he should be man enough to come and have their marriage separated rather than openly shaming her.

Xandy Kamel and her husband
Xandy Kamel and her husband Pulse Ghana

Xandy claims she has stayed silent however long she can yet she presently needs to talk.

Coming down affronts on Kaninja and his sidechick, she pledged to make their life hellfire.

#Kaxan 2020: Photos from Ghanaian actress, Xandy Kamel's wedding
#Kaxan 2020: Photos from Ghanaian actress, Xandy Kamel's wedding Pulse Ghana

Xandy says her significant other has since crawled under a rock.

Both Xandy and Kaninja have deserted their wedding rings and unfollowed each other via online media.

They have likewise erased pictures they shared.

Break:Xandy Kamel comes out;heαvily ɛxposes cheαting husband & how he uses her name to chop girls

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Akrobeto goes global again as Borussia Dortmund uses his video to announce next match

Akrobeto just went global with this funny video (WATCH)

Akrobeto's reaction to Manchester United’s 5-0 defeat featured on popular British troll network

Akrobeto's reaction to Manchester United’s 5-0 defeat featured on popular British troll network

Afia Schwarzenegger battles death as she cries for help on sickbed (VIDEO)

Afia Schwarzenegger battles death as she cries for help on sickbed

Shatta Wale and Medikal go for 'sea bath ritual' after release from prison (WATCH)

Shatta Wale and Medikal go for 'sea bath ritual' after release from prison (WATCH)