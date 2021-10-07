‘Yaw Tog wants to go to nursing training’ - Black Sherif

Right after completing the examination, fellow musician Malcolm Nuna visited him at the examination centre to congratulate him.

But Black Sherif, who is another close friend of Yaw Tog, took to his Twitter page to troll him about his future ambition after high school.

According to the “Second Sermon” hitmaker, Yaw Tog is considering a study in nursing – a field dominated by females.

“@YAWTOG_ say he wants to go nursing training,” Black Sherif tweeted.

The tweet got social media users laughing out loud, but other’s thought the profession is lucrative.

“What's wrong with that? Hell, nurse practitioners in the United States can make a six-figure salary,” a tweep said.

Despite being a student, Yaw Tag has managed to break through the mainstream market and has won thousands of hearts with his drill records and he crossed over to wider audience when Ghanaian-British rapper Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur jumped on the remix of the song.

He won two major awards this year. He won the “Hiphop Song of the Year” award at the 2021 3Music Awards and “Best Hip-Pop Song of the Year” at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Awards with "Sore".