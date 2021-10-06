Marking the completion of this milestone, Malcolm Nuna, a young colleague rapper to Yaw Tog, who also completed Ghana National College last year, visited him at OWASS after his final examination to congratulate him.

Before this, Yaw Tog anxiously anticipated this day as few days ago, he took to social to his Twitter page to warn trolls who constantly ask him to take his studies serious to put an end to it when he is done writing his papers.

“After Thursday, make somebody come comment go and learn hmmm,” he tweeted.

However, his tweet even attracted more trolls and hilarious memes as tweeps remind him that there's more learning ahead of him to do unless he wants to quit education after his WASSSCE.

Despite being a student, Yaw Tag has managed to break through the mainstream market and has won thousands of hearts with his drill records and he crossed over to wider audience when Ghanaian-British rapper Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur jumped on the remix of the song.

He won two major awards this year. He won the “Hiphop Song of the Year” award at the 2021 3Music Awards and “Best Hip-Pop Song of the Year” at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Awards with "Sore".