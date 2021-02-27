Majority of Ghanaians have publicly displayed their homophobic characters following the establishment of offices in Ghana for the LGBT community.

This behaviour, according the “Shattered Romance” actress, is uncivilised because people around the world have accepted the LGBT community.

“Shallow minds. If you all ranting gibberish have travelled beyond your houses in Ghana, you'll understand that all over the world, gays are living freely and under the Law, basic human right is granted,” she exploded in an Instagram comment section yesterday.

“So, when your so-called politicians and family members travel to work and live abroad guess what? They're working and having gays as friends or even employers! Before your family members send you some chicken change, guess who pays them? Gays!”

“You're all bunch of uneducated people ranting against them because these people have done nothing wrong! Who are you to judge humans? You're busy quoting the Bible, etc, but did you read the part of the Bible that speaks against judging others?”

She said Ghanaian homophobes are ‘’cowards and hypocrites will celebrate murderers, rapists, bad politicians, fake pastors, polygamist and many more but hate on someone because of their sexuality?”

“You are sinners! So, deal with it! Focus on taking yourself out of poverty first instead of fighting basic human rights! If these people from the LGBT community haven't harassed anyone or raped anyone, why the hell are you all planning to rape them and attack them? Are you better than a monster and the devil himself?”

“Bunch of sinners calling others sinners. Kwasiasem,” she added.