The MP-elect for Tema West constituency went viral early today when he was filmed snatching uncounted ballot papers in the Speaker of Parliament election and attempting to bolt with it.

This was after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) members of parliament began celebrating what they expected to be a victory in their favour.

Reacting to this, Wanlov, who is very critical of politicians in Ghana and vocal on social issues, branded him as a ‘junkie’.

He was in the comment section of Pulse Ghana’s Instagram page when he addressed the honourable man in that manner.

Pulse Ghana shared a photo of Carlos Ahenkorah at the swearing-in of President Akufo-Addo, and Wanlov blasted him for his actions.

Hiplife musician Kwaw Kese described the chaos in parliament today as ‘sad moments for Ghana’ in an Instagram post.

“Sad moments for Ghana. This is not funny ooo,” he captioned a video of the incident in parliament on his Instagram page.

Meanwhile, comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has accused Andrew Asiamah Amoako – the member of parliament for Fomena Constituency – of betraying the NPP during Speaker of Parliament election.

She called on President Akufo-Addo not to trust him because he is not trustworthy.