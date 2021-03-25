A few days ago, the mother of the Talented Kidz Season 10 winner came under attack after a new photo of her was shared on social media.
You are greater than hate - Clemento Suarez defends Nakeeyat following bleaching report
Ghanaian award-winning comedian Clemento Suarez has thrown his weight behind young reality TV star Nakeeyat Dramani following reports that she is bleaching.
Photo: Pulse Ghana
According to observers, the skin colouration of the young poet's feet does look even with her toes, appearing darker, hence, claim that she may be using a bleaching cream.
Unhappy fans then decided to accuse her mother of being responsible.
But responding to the social media attack, he said Nakeeyat is greater than the hate she is getting.
He said Nakeeyat is an exceptional talent, serves as a great role model to younger ones, peers and even older ones, and that he draws a lot of inspiration from her.
“One of the few exceptional talents of the land. Though still a minor, you serve as a great role model to younger ones, your peers and even older guys. I personally draw a lot of inspiration from you. Keep being you, my dear. You are born to do this. You are greater than hate. May God continue to bless you with more creativity, strength, enthusiasm and style. I love you @nakeeyat. You are a super talented queen,” she captioned Nakeeyat’s photo on his Instagram page.
