You are greater than hate - Clemento Suarez defends Nakeeyat following bleaching report

He said Nakeeyat is an exceptional talent, serves as a great role model to younger ones, peers and even older ones, and that he draws a lot of inspiration from her.

“One of the few exceptional talents of the land. Though still a minor, you serve as a great role model to younger ones, your peers and even older guys. I personally draw a lot of inspiration from you. Keep being you, my dear. You are born to do this. You are greater than hate. May God continue to bless you with more creativity, strength, enthusiasm and style. I love you @nakeeyat. You are a super talented queen,” she captioned Nakeeyat’s photo on his Instagram page.