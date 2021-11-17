‘You are not a woman if you have never been called ashawo’ - Bridget Otoo

According to her, any lady who is very loud especially should be called a prostitute. Either than that, that woman might be doing something wrong.

“For a woman, everything has to be sexualised. I always say this, if you are a woman and you have never been called ‘ashawo,’ then you are not a woman. If a woman, who is vocal and has not been called ashawo, you are probably doing something wrong,” she said.

“It’s the first go for them. I think they just feel emasculated. They feel like how dare her defend herself.”

Bridget Otoo was speaking on Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, where she tried to justify why she, together with Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere, humiliated a young journalist who trolled them.

Bridget holds that what they did to the blogger was only to defend themselves, and there was absolutely nothing wrong with that.

She disagrees with some Ghanaians who say they used a professional platform to settle personal issues.

Bridget believes there wasn’t anywhere they would find the blogger to question him about his deeds.