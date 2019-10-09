The actress via a tweet yesterday said “Your brains don't matter here. It’s the covered parts they want, oh wait, these parts aren’t covered anymore... it's free on social media” and quizzed if it will ever stop.

However, her tweet attracted an outburst from fans who claim to have identified a double standard in her post, for reasons that she shows skin in her movies and on social media as well.

The negative reaction to Yvonne’s tweet saw her trending, as many chastise her for not putting out a befitting comment on the saga. According to the actress, those who are blasting her are simply dumb and lack comprehension skills in the English language.

