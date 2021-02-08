Guru fired back at the Lyn Entertainment star on Monday for rejecting his request for a collaboration and directing him to use the ‘appropriate channel’ to get the collaboration.

“I know that you will not be under Lynx Entertainment forever but remember not to have any issue with Lynx Entertainment before you leave because those that exited couldn’t maintain the hype,” Guru stated in a long Facebook post directed at Kuami Eugene.

Now, his manager has added more fuel to the flames, asking Kuami Eugene not to be disrespectful to Guru to ‘this extent’.

In a Facebook post, he revealed that Kuami Eugene’s ambassadorial deal with Adonko was secured through his recommendation, adding that the ‘betterment of the industry is what we all crave’.

Kuami Eugene and Guru

“It’s just unfortunate that such a disparaging thing is emanating from an artist like you Kuami Eugene. You can be disrespectful but not to this extent.

If you are in your prime today, it doesn’t give you the impetus to denigrate a pace setter like Guru. Have you forgotten who introduced you to Dr. Kwaku Oteng? It was through me that you got that ambassadorial deal.

The betterment of the industry is what we all crave for that’s the reason - like the way Guru admired your craft and wanted to collaborate with you, that’s the same way I also helped you to bag that ambassadorial deal.

In as much as you want to make headlines, you should always show some level of decorous whenever you get the opportunity to vibe about people who have toiled vehemently to give life to the industry which has pre-empted you to also exhibit your talent,” he wrote.

Kuami Eugene is yet to respond to Guru.