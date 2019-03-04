In an Instagram post, the award-winning actress said there is very little any woman can do to keep a man who isn’t willing to stay.

According to her, “only a man who wants to be kept” can be held down, adding that not even having a child for a man can guarantee a lady keeping him.

“So I just got off the phone with a childhood friend of mine who’s having relationship issues and feels her last resort is to get off the pills and have a baby for him.

“In her naive mind, that will certainly hold him down. Well…I ain’t no counselor, neither I’m I clairvoyant, but I do know this however, that, a baby WON’T keep a man, being beautiful WON’T keep a man, sex WON’T keep a man, Heck, being a good woman, BARELY keeps a man. The only thing that’ll keep a man, is A MAN THAT WANTS TO BE KEPT!” she wrote.

Nadia Buari is a mother of four children, but has often kept her family life away from the media.