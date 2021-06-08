T.B. Joshua’s Death: You will not be buried with any of your assets - Dr Kwaku Oteng’s 4th wife (WATCH)

“I just came from church and I've been thinking about something,” she said in a video she shared on her social media on Sunday, “and I believe it's something that we should all ponder on.”

“I chanced upon an article on Facebook saying that T.B. Joshua is dead. I quickly went to Google his name and Forbes, in 2011, reported that his net worth is 10-15 million dollars. He is dead and gone. He has left all this wealth behind,” she continued.

She told people who brag about their wealth to slow down because ‘there’s more to life than they see’ and that they will not be buried with any of the assets they acquired while they were alive.

“Now, people who go about bragging and boasting that ‘I have three cars; I have a house; I have five houses, this and that,’ I believe you will take a cue from this. That if you die today, you will not be buried with any of your assets.”

“Be humble. There's more to life than you see. Know that there's death and one day, you will die,” she concluded.