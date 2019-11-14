In a new video he shared on Instagram on Thursday, November 14, he is seen goofing with his twin daughters, Ella and Bella.

“These children, your father fools like a goat,” he hilariously told them. “Junior Adebayos; you will play football.”

He revealed in the post that this is the first time they are experiencing rainfall, adding that he is so happy for them.

Funny Face captioned the video: “Awww ❤️😍😍 🙏 my #ELLAandBELLA’s first time of seeing the rain falling ... am soo happy for dem ❤️😍 I love u girls more dan myself .. ever ready to lay down my life for u girls .. you will soon grow to understand 🙏❤️ you have da BEST father in the world ❤️ thru GOD’s help 🙏 May JEHOVAH make you girls become more Famous Dan ur father .. may JEHOVAH make u do greater things more dan I have done .. forever you are blessed .. GOD BLESS da womb dat carried you .. 😊”

