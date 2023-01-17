ADVERTISEMENT
Your mechanic will set up your car to kill you; Prophet tells Afia Schwarzenegger (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Afia Schwarzenegger has received a death prophecy from Prophet Dr. Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye.

According to the popularly man of God known as Dr. Ogyaba, the controversial social media commentator is ound to die through car a accident. Speaking during a church service that had Afia Schwarzenegger in attendance, he told her that her mechanic will be the cause of the accident.

The pastor revealed the prophesy by mentioning the phone number of the alleged mechanic. "Give her the number, this number, it belongs to someone, they will trap you and this is how it will go," he said.

Afia Schwarzenegger Pulse Ghana

"It will be like someone who is fixing the car, have you heard the name Francis Boateng, if you haven't heard the name don't worry. That person will be fixing your car but they will make the person do something that will affect the car that will land you somewhere for your enemies to laugh at you," he said.

The pastor asked Afia Schwarzenegger to call the number during the church service to confirm the prophecy, and to her surprise, it was a known mechanic close to her house who came for one her of cars to fix.

In a video circulating on social media, she placed the call and told the mechanic to stop fixing the car. "Kwadwo pls my car someone says he wants to buy it so pls stop fixing it and go and park it in my house, I will send you money thanks," she said.

After the car, the doom prophecy was averted as the prophet laid hands on Afia Schwarzenegger and she fell to the ground. According to him, it's spiritual attack and the mechanic doesn't know about it personally.

Watch the video below for more.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

