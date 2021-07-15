‘You’ve done worse things than Moesha' - Ayisah Modi to Victoria Michaels

In Victoria Michael’s statement, she said Afia Schwarzenegger is aware that Moesha ‘called people to her home and gave things out to the poor for reasons I can’t share,’ adding that ‘I knew nothing about it until she mentioned it on phone.’

But Ayisha Modi insists Moesha’s properties were sold to the church and that Victoria Michaels is lying.

In an Instagram post, Ayisha claimed that Pastor Gabby used to be Victoria Michael’s manager and questioned when he turned a pastor.

“@vicamichaels don’t tell me what Afia knows. I’m telling you what I know. You see this life, what you sow is what you reap. When did your manager become a pastor?” she wrote.

She asked why Victoria hasn’t sold her properties after repenting and further stated that she has done worse things than Moesha.

“And why didn’t you sell all your things and give him the money? Because you and I know whatever he is telling people about @moeshaboduong you have done worse things than her so why didn’t you also sell your properties. Madame, go and come back. You guys are not her family. Give her back to her family and stop all this stupid talk. I will deal with you later, Kwasiafuo,” she added.

Meanwhile, The Revelation Church has issued a statement denying speculations that Moesha gave her Range Rover and properties to the church.

It said Moesha was never given anything to eat or drink that may have resulted in her acting differently.