'Na woman go full my church' - Yul Edochie says he is the most handsome pastor in Africa

Dorcas Agambila

Nollywood actor turned pastor, Yul Edochie, has confidently declared himself as the "most handsome Pastor in Africa" .

Yul Edochie
The actor, known for his 'authoritative roles on-screen and commanding voice, has now shifted gears to embrace his newfound calling in the ministry.

In a recent social media post, the charismatic actor didn't hold back, confidently asserting his claim to the title of Africa's most handsome Pastor and left no room for doubts.

Yul Edochie
"Most handsome Pastor in Africa. Dem say na women go full my Church," he wrote.

This proclamation comes hot on the heels of Edochie's announcement of the establishment of "True Salvation Ministry" (TSM) late last month.

Embracing what he believes to be a divine calling, the son of veteran actor Pete Edochie is determined to use his platform to spread what he terms as the true message of God.

Yul Edochie
The launch of TSM was marked by a flurry of activity across Edochie's social media platforms, with the actor-turned-preacher sharing glimpses of his vision for the ministry.

