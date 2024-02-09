'Na woman go full my church' - Yul Edochie says he is the most handsome pastor in Africa

In a recent social media post, the charismatic actor didn't hold back, confidently asserting his claim to the title of Africa's most handsome Pastor and left no room for doubts.

"Most handsome Pastor in Africa. Dem say na women go full my Church," he wrote.

This proclamation comes hot on the heels of Edochie's announcement of the establishment of "True Salvation Ministry" (TSM) late last month.

Embracing what he believes to be a divine calling, the son of veteran actor Pete Edochie is determined to use his platform to spread what he terms as the true message of God.

