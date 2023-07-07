Yvonne Nelson is a sweet girl; I wish I didn't lie to her - Emotional Iyanya cries

Although their relationship was marred by accusations of infidelity, as detailed in Chapter 10 of Yvonne's book titled "Iyanya and My Love Life," where she shares the heartbreaking betrayal she experienced, Iyanya still fondly remembers her as a sweet person.

Yvonne Nelson and Iyanya Pulse Ghana

Yvonne, on the other hand, describes their romance as a dreamy affair filled with intimate gestures like breakfast in bed. She believed their love would last forever, especially when Iyanya tattooed her initials, YN, on his wrist as a symbol of their commitment.

During his appearance on Starr Drive with Foster Aggor, Iyanya expressed regret for not fully focusing on Yvonne and instead resorting to lies. He admitted that his soul was connected to her, and the tattoo was a way to show that he carried a part of her everywhere he went.

He stated, "If I was dating her, I would just focus on her. Back then, I used to lie to her because my career took priority. Everything else came second."

Iyanya said he wished he can have a sit-down conversation with Yvonne to talk "Yvonne is a sweet girl. I’m sure the book is doing well, obviously, because everybody is talking about it. I don’t really feel good that I have to sit down on radio and talk about it because it’s very emotional. I wish I and Yvonne Nelson could sit down and talk about it."

He added that "I also feel like at the end of the day she is healing. Let’s not forget that too whatever it is. But what we all need to understand is that everybody has been through ups and downs and being famous comes with the territory."