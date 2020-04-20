While her colleague celebrities are using video sharing platforms like TikTok and Instagram to kill boredom, she is rather filling the pockets of her fans for simple tasks.

A few days ago, the 34-year-old actress and mother of one adorable daughter, Ryn, took to Twitter to challenged her fans to create hilarious but creative memes with her photos and promised to pay the winners.

“Someone create a funny meme with this. Will send some momo to the best one,” she captioned the first photo which features herself during an interview on Joy FM.

Then, she got a winner in a few minutes. She sent the winner a cash prize through a mobile money transfer.

The following day, she sent out another challenge and rewarded two people. It was her photo with Sarkodie during a dinner last year.

She captioned the photo: “Best meme for this pic wins some money. Lets go! two winners just like yesterday. Be creative charley.”

She paid these winners:

Yvonne also shared a photo of herself sitting between Sarkodie and M.anifest and having a chit-chat with the latter.

She captioned the photo: “Best meme for this. Lets go! lets make this money”

She then paid three winners:

And on Monday, April 20, she decided to reward four new fans who would create best memes with her photo with ex-President Kufour.

She got winners in a few seconds: