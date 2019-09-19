The “Single and Married” actress, on Wednesday, September 18, took to Twitter to ask her fans series of questions regarding Election 2020.

First, she asked her fans to state which political party, between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP), they will vote for come 2020.

And out of over 14,000 votes, 55 per cent voted for the NPP and 44 per cent went for the NDC.

She then asked if people are willing to cast their votes next year, and out of over 2,000 votes, 56 per cent said “NO” and the rest, “YES”.

Yvonne further asked which political party disappoints most – between the NDC and the NPP. Out of 5,500 votes, 34 per cent pointed fingers at the NPP, 28 per cent said the NDC and 38 per cent accused both parties.

Finally, she asked which leader cares most about the average Ghanaian – between President Nana Akudo-Addo and former President John Mahama. 34 per cent out of 2,888 votes went in favour of Nana Addo, 30 per cent in favour of Mahama, and 36 per cent said “NONE”.

Meanwhile, the actress has expressed interest in running for President of Ghana in the future.

She made this known via Twitter when a fan asked her to share her ‘widest wish’. And her response was, “To be president”.