Flaunting good life and luxury vacation trips on social media are becoming the order of the day, to a point that a Ghanaian celebrity was even embarrassed last year after attempting to claim she’s on honeymoon in Santorini whilst she was apparently in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Out of the blue, Yvonne Nelson sharing her thoughts about the craze to impress people on social media has opined that most people who show off are those who in reality have nothing.

“Most people who show off on social media have NOTHING..... wealthy people usually have nothing to prove to anyone!”, the Ghanaian actress tweeted and later advised her colleague showbiz personalities to invest business because people are waiting to laugh at them when they go broke in the five years.

See her tweets below and share your thoughts with us.