The woman identified as Victoria Atsu lives in a dilapidated wooden structure sited on a yet to be developed land in Madina, Accra. Telling her story to a GHOne TV reporter, she said she has been living in the structure for the past 30 years now after her husband died.

Narrating her tales to the GH One TV reporter, the 63-year-old who only had a cup of uncooked rice, said it was given to her by a kind neighbour and she is waiting to cook it later in the day because that will be the only meal she will have with her 24-year-old mentally challenged son on that day.

Talking about her what work she does, Victoria said she goes around the neighbourhood with her son to pick used plastic bottles to sell. The sad story has sunk hearts on social media, with some benevolent people offering to help Victoria and her son.

Sonnie Badu with a microphone

In the same pursuit, Gospel Minster, Sonnie Badu has shared the video on his social media page, announcing that his church is willing to extend a generous hand to the widowed single mother. “Let’s do this. This moved me to tears .. @therockhillchurch has something for her .. @nana_amoakoadjei son find her for me ..” he wrote.

Watch the life of Victoria and her son in the video below.